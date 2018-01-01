JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 44947.73
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 40088.68
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 31890.00
Redington India 141.50 5.40 3.97 15052.33
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 14490.07
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 12614.54
Videocon Inds. 14.05 0.66 4.93 12329.40
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -0.75 -4.75 10464.77
United Spirits 3137.15 163.50 5.50 8547.60
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 8099.44
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 5369.84
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 4850.75
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 4772.45
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 4748.10
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 4734.12
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 4404.07
Bajaj Electrical 574.50 11.35 2.02 4261.71
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 4121.53
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 3981.82
Compuage Info. 40.15 -2.00 -4.74 3551.33
