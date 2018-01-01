JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Berger Paints India Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 250.00
CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
ITC 270.00 4.09 16895.59 14880.24 3537.02 45522.03
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 13204.83 4993.91 490.38 29467.03
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 92.90 66.44 1.22 9183.57
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 293.44 258.27 0.00 9067.18
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 4712.00 4024.00 203.00 7549.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 3133.62 2604.68 219.76 7105.97
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 1409.10 1187.20 85.10 6020.70
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1382.24 1283.50 45.41 4578.49
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 806.67 696.67 147.83 4421.44
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 127.69 83.67 0.00 4175.71
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 1490.95 941.98 28.25 3993.61
Marico 309.10 0.55 624.56 495.49 7.94 3039.03
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 3649.02 1725.55 137.18 2934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 1569.92 946.42 142.12 2841.21
HSIL 405.75 -0.55 1730.02 1507.11 151.58 2428.34
Redington India 141.50 3.97 114.20 96.42 0.50 2251.88
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 2625.49 1907.47 19.94 2182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 1051.57 883.14 56.23 2043.07
Radico Khaitan 332.80 3.18 787.34 703.82 2.20 1838.08
Godfrey Phillips 831.05 3.10 860.77 667.30 12.70 1721.40
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Berger Paints India: