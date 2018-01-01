You are here » Home
» » Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Asian Paints
|1130.95
|0.28
|2.41
|-1.27
|1.11
|-9.90
|9.81
|39.67
|Kansai Nerolac
|494.80
|2.23
|0.80
|-1.48
|-1.57
|0.96
|37.22
|118.74
|Berger Paints
|246.05
|-0.28
|1.38
|-1.44
|-2.15
|-8.17
|10.11
|61.15
|Akzo Nobel
|1793.85
|2.11
|0.93
|0.34
|-0.63
|-3.11
|12.35
|22.60
|Shalimar Paints
|149.05
|-1.84
|-9.14
|-20.29
|-19.80
|-31.10
|7.55
|-1.43
|Hardcast.& Waud
|371.00
|-3.64
|-8.05
|-19.89
|12.77
|42.15
|27.12
|-16.42
|Jenson & Nich.
|2.40
|-4.76
|-21.82
|-52.94
|-66.80
|-70.15
|-84.12
|-61.35
Quick Links for Berger Paints India: