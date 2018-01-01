JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 2.41 -1.27 1.11 -9.90 9.81 39.67
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 0.80 -1.48 -1.57 0.96 37.22 118.74
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 1.38 -1.44 -2.15 -8.17 10.11 61.15
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 2.11 0.93 0.34 -0.63 -3.11 12.35 22.60
Shalimar Paints 149.05 -1.84 -9.14 -20.29 -19.80 -31.10 7.55 -1.43
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 -8.05 -19.89 12.77 42.15 27.12 -16.42
Jenson & Nich. 2.40 -4.76 -21.82 -52.94 -66.80 -70.15 -84.12 -61.35

