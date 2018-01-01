You are here » Home » » Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
|OPEN
|250.00
|CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23891.45
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Asian Paints
|1130.95
|0.28
|108480.72
|4260.52
|567.21
|19.23
|58.81
|Kansai Nerolac
|494.80
|2.23
|26664.77
|1145.01
|125.15
|9.77
|50.64
|Berger Paints
|246.05
|-0.28
|23891.45
|1338.63
|130.39
|4.34
|56.69
|Akzo Nobel
|1793.85
|2.11
|8370.10
|711.99
|82.63
|49.39
|36.32
|Shalimar Paints
|149.05
|-1.84
|335.36
|80.43
|-9.68
|0.00
|-
|Hardcast.& Waud
|371.00
|-3.64
|25.23
|0.72
|-0.50
|17.45
|21.26
|Jenson & Nich.
|2.40
|-4.76
|8.99
|5.65
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for Berger Paints India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices