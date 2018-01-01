JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 108480.72 4260.52 567.21 19.23 58.81
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 26664.77 1145.01 125.15 9.77 50.64
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 23891.45 1338.63 130.39 4.34 56.69
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 2.11 8370.10 711.99 82.63 49.39 36.32
Shalimar Paints 149.05 -1.84 335.36 80.43 -9.68 0.00 -
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 25.23 0.72 -0.50 17.45 21.26
Jenson & Nich. 2.40 -4.76 8.99 5.65 -0.05 0.00 -

