Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd

Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,...> More

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.15 -
Other Income -
Total Income 1.15 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 1.12 -0.02 5700
Net Profit 0.94 -0.02 4800
Equity Capital 5.9 5.9 -
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Multipurpose Trd 22.40 0.00 11.09
Nishtha Finance 14.40 0.00 11.09
Bhagyashree Leas 31.20 -4.88 10.92
Bervin Invest. 18.35 4.86 10.83
Sellwin Traders 13.00 0.00 10.66
Interactive Fin 35.20 3.38 10.60
Akashdeep Metal 34.20 -5.00 10.60
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.29
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.35
18.35
Week Low/High 0.00
18.35
Month Low/High 16.95
18.00
YEAR Low/High 14.70
21.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
34.00

