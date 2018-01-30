Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb
|18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
About Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,...> More
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.25
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For Quarter & Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
Compliance Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.15
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.15
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|1.12
|-0.02
|5700
|Net Profit
|0.94
|-0.02
|4800
|Equity Capital
|5.9
|5.9
|-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Multipurpose Trd
|22.40
|0.00
|11.09
|Nishtha Finance
|14.40
|0.00
|11.09
|Bhagyashree Leas
|31.20
|-4.88
|10.92
|Bervin Invest.
|18.35
|4.86
|10.83
|Sellwin Traders
|13.00
|0.00
|10.66
|Interactive Fin
|35.20
|3.38
|10.60
|Akashdeep Metal
|34.20
|-5.00
|10.60
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.35
|
|18.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.35
|Month Low/High
|16.95
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.70
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|34.00
