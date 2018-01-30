Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS

30-01-2018 Board Meeting This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is schedu...

27-10-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsThis is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Di...

27-07-2017 Board Meeting This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is schedu...

28-04-2017 Board Meeting NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreeme...

24-01-2017 Board Meeting Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Direc...

26-10-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

26-04-2016 Board Meeting Audited Results

19-01-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

30-10-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

29-07-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

27-04-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results

24-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

28-10-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

28-07-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

28-04-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results

27-01-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

26-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

25-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

29-04-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results