Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
30-01-2018 Board Meeting This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is schedu...
27-10-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsThis is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Di...
27-07-2017 Board Meeting This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is schedu...
28-04-2017 Board Meeting NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreeme...
24-01-2017 Board Meeting Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Direc...
26-10-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
26-04-2016 Board Meeting Audited Results
19-01-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-10-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-07-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
27-04-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
24-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-10-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-07-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-04-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
27-01-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
26-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
25-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-04-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
28-01-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

