Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|30-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is schedu...
|27-10-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsThis is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|27-07-2017
|Board Meeting
|This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is schedu...
|28-04-2017
|Board Meeting
|NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreeme...
|24-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Direc...
|26-10-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26-04-2016
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19-01-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-10-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-07-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27-04-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24-01-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-10-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-07-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-04-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27-01-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-04-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
