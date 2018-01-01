JUST IN
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.90 5.90 5.90
Reserves -1.07 -3.23 -3.19
Total Shareholders Funds 4.83 2.67 2.71
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 1.36 2.01 2.01
Total Debt 1.36 2.01 2.01
Total Liabilities 6.19 4.68 4.72
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.01 0.01 0.01
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 6.14 4.55 4.52
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.03 0.03 0.08
Loans and Advances 0.01 0.11 0.13
Total Current Assets 0.04 0.14 0.21
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.01 0.01 0.00
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.02
Net Current Assets 0.03 0.13 0.19
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 6.17 4.68 4.71
