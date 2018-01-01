You are here » Home
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Filter:
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|Reserves
|-1.07
|-3.23
|-3.19
|Total Shareholders Funds
|4.83
|2.67
|2.71
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|1.36
|2.01
|2.01
|Total Debt
|1.36
|2.01
|2.01
|Total Liabilities
|6.19
|4.68
|4.72
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|6.14
|4.55
|4.52
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|Loans and Advances
|0.01
|0.11
|0.13
|Total Current Assets
|0.04
|0.14
|0.21
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Net Current Assets
|0.03
|0.13
|0.19
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|6.17
|4.68
|4.71
