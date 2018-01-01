JUST IN
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
OPEN 18.35
CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 0.00 0.01 0.15
Net interest income 0.00 0.01 0.15
Non-interest income 0.04 0.00 0.00
Operating income 0.04 0.01 0.15
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -0.03 -0.07 0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Profit After Tax -0.03 -0.07 0.09
 
Share Capital 5.90 5.90 5.90
Reserves -1.07 -3.23 -3.19
Net Worth 4.83 2.67 2.71
Deposits 1.36 2.01 2.01
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 6.14 4.55 4.52
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
