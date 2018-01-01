You are here » Home
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
|OPEN
|18.35
|CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Filter:
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.00
|0.01
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.15
|
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|
|Net Profit for the year
|-0.03
|-0.07
|0.09
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total
|-0.03
|-0.07
|0.09
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Book Value
|8.18
|4.53
|4.59
