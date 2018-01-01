You are here » Home
» » Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.35
|CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.83
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.05
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|Total Income
|1.15
|0.05
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Operating Profit
|1.13
|0.03
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.18
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.94
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.94
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS (Rs)
|1.59
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.04
|-0.03
Quick Links for Bervin Investments & Leasing: