Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Filter:
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Financial Ratios
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Interest Income / Total funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non Interest Income / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income / Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended / Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Expense / Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Expense / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Provisions / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended /Interest Earned
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income / Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investment Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Advances / Loan Funds (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
