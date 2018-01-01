JUST IN
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
Other Income 0.05 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.05 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.01
Total Expenditure 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.03
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02
Interest 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.02 0.00 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.02 0.00 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.02 0.00 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.02 0.00 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 -0.06 0.00 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16
Share Holding (%) 0.00 26.51 26.51 26.51 26.51
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 73.49 73.49 73.49 73.49
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
