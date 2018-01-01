You are here » Home
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.35
|CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.83
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.19
|0.00
|0.01
|0.15
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|Total Income
|1.19
|0.00
|0.01
|0.15
|-0.29
|Total Expenditure
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Operating Profit
|1.13
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.92
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.32
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.92
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.92
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.32
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.92
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|-0.09
|-0.08
|0.20
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|26.51
|26.51
|26.51
|26.51
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|73.49
|73.49
|73.49
|73.49
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
