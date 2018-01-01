Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 1.19 0.00 0.01 0.15 0.00

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.29

Total Income 1.19 0.00 0.01 0.15 -0.29

Total Expenditure 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.03

Operating Profit 1.13 -0.05 -0.05 0.12 -0.32

Interest 0.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 0.92 -0.05 -0.05 0.12 -0.32

Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

PBT 0.92 -0.05 -0.05 0.12 -0.32

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 0.92 -0.05 -0.05 0.12 -0.32

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 0.92 -0.05 -0.05 0.12 -0.32

Equity Share Capital 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 1.57 -0.09 -0.08 0.20 -0.55

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16

Share Holding (%) 0.00 26.51 26.51 26.51 26.51

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 73.49 73.49 73.49 73.49