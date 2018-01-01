JUST IN
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.15 -0.34 0.00
Other Income 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.05 0.17
Total Income 0.04 0.01 0.15 -0.29 0.17
Total Expenditure 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.03
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.06 0.11 -0.34 0.14
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.03 -0.07 0.11 -0.34 0.14
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.03 -0.07 0.10 -0.34 0.14
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.03 -0.07 0.09 -0.34 0.14
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.03 -0.07 0.09 -0.34 0.14
Equity Share Capital 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -1.07 -3.23 -3.19 -2.85 -1.87
EPS
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.11 0.15 -0.58 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16
Share Holding (%) 26.51 26.51 26.51 26.51 26.51
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 73.49 73.49 73.49 73.49 73.49
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
