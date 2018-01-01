Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.15 -0.34 0.00

Other Income 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.05 0.17

Total Income 0.04 0.01 0.15 -0.29 0.17

Total Expenditure 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.03

Operating Profit -0.03 -0.06 0.11 -0.34 0.14

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.03 -0.07 0.11 -0.34 0.14

Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

PBT -0.03 -0.07 0.10 -0.34 0.14

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.03 -0.07 0.09 -0.34 0.14

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.03 -0.07 0.09 -0.34 0.14

Equity Share Capital 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90 5.90

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -1.07 -3.23 -3.19 -2.85 -1.87

EPS

Basic EPS -0.05 -0.11 0.15 -0.58 0.24

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16

Share Holding (%) 26.51 26.51 26.51 26.51 26.51

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 73.49 73.49 73.49 73.49 73.49