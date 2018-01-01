JUST IN
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Company History

Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as a non-banking finanical institution not accepting public deposits.

