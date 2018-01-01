You are here » Home
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
18.35
0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN
18.35
HIGH
18.35
LOW
18.35
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
|OPEN
|18.35
|CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Company History
|
Bervin Investment & Leasing Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private company for carrying out the business of leasing and investment. In the year 1993, the company was converted into a public company. In 1996, shares (2798100) were offered to the public which were fully subscribed. The company was registered in November 2001 under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as a non-banking finanical institution not accepting public deposits.
