Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb
|18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Announcements
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
13/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Board Meeting On 30 January 2018
13/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
11/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For Quarter & Half Year Ended September 30 2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Compliance Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2017
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Board Meeting On October 27 2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Rotation Of Auditor
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Outcome of AGM
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Scrutinizers Report
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Outcome of AGM
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd AGM On September 28 2017
02/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd AGM On 28Th September 2017 Book Closure From 16Th Sept. 2017 To 28Th Sept. 2017 And Cut-Off Will Be
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Financial Results For June 30 2017 Along With The Limited Review Report
27/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2017
17/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
14/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
