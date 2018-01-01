JUST IN
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 13.50 0.73 14549.64
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.30 -0.12 10484.10
ICICI Bank 300.70 8.00 2.73 9801.09
H D F C 1854.95 36.50 2.01 7442.64
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.80 -1.41 6245.76
Axis Bank 519.20 13.85 2.74 3679.28
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 15.65 1.44 3411.50
Yes Bank 311.45 8.00 2.64 3330.10
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 512.50 15.70 3.16 2896.45
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 35.50 2.09 2867.89
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 12.50 1.04 2842.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -4.80 -5.15 2126.39
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 9.55 1.98 1931.05
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 15.15 0.92 1836.55
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -5.10 -1.31 1682.23
Indian Bank 283.25 5.20 1.87 1405.68
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.75 0.57 1383.14
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.90 -0.94 1324.80
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 9.40 0.70 1257.34
Muthoot Finance 377.40 6.25 1.68 1179.83
