JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
OPEN 18.35
CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bervin Investments & Leasing: