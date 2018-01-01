JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
OPEN 18.35
CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00

Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
India Cem. Cap. 5.54 -4.32 12.03 1.00 0.09 0.29 19.10
Glance Finance 39.95 4.99 12.02 4.97 0.73 3.26 12.25
Amarnath Sec. 39.60 -4.81 11.88 0.27 0.18 1.02 38.82
S P Capital Fin. 19.65 4.80 11.81 0.36 0.07 0.32 61.41
Boston Bio 16.76 -4.99 11.73 0.24 0.00 0.01 1676.00
REGENCY INV. 38.75 2.51 11.62 0.15 0.05 2.40 16.15
EMERALD LEAS FIN 37.00 -2.37 11.28 0.13 0.03 0.17 217.65
Comfort Comtrade 11.20 0.00 11.22 7.24 0.61 3.66 3.06
Ashirwad Cap. 2.78 -1.07 11.12 0.34 0.24 0.19 14.63
Multipurpose Trd 22.40 0.00 11.09 0.07 0.04 0.20 112.00
Bervin Invest. 18.35 4.86 10.83 1.15 0.94 1.60 11.47
Interactive Fin 35.20 3.38 10.60 0.62 0.09 2.11 16.68
Akashdeep Metal 34.20 -5.00 10.60 10.39 0.05 0.44 77.73
Supra Pacific 19.00 4.11 10.45 0.07 0.04 0.34 55.88
Anjani Foods 26.10 0.00 10.44 5.41 -0.06 0.00 -
Adinath Exim Res 25.00 -4.94 10.25 0.10 0.04 0.99 25.25
United Credit 19.20 4.35 10.23 0.59 0.23 1.67 11.50
Sigrun Holdings 0.19 0.00 10.17 0.16 -0.37 0.00 -
Kapil Raj Financ 19.55 1.82 10.05 0.32 0.14 0.90 21.72
Leading Lea. Fin 18.80 0.53 10.04 0.14 0.03 0.35 53.71

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bervin Investments & Leasing: