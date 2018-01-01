You are here » Home » » Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb
|18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|India Cem. Cap.
|5.54
|-4.32
|12.03
|1.00
|0.09
|0.29
|19.10
|Glance Finance
|39.95
|4.99
|12.02
|4.97
|0.73
|3.26
|12.25
|Amarnath Sec.
|39.60
|-4.81
|11.88
|0.27
|0.18
|1.02
|38.82
|S P Capital Fin.
|19.65
|4.80
|11.81
|0.36
|0.07
|0.32
|61.41
|Boston Bio
|16.76
|-4.99
|11.73
|0.24
|0.00
|0.01
|1676.00
|REGENCY INV.
|38.75
|2.51
|11.62
|0.15
|0.05
|2.40
|16.15
|EMERALD LEAS FIN
|37.00
|-2.37
|11.28
|0.13
|0.03
|0.17
|217.65
|Comfort Comtrade
|11.20
|0.00
|11.22
|7.24
|0.61
|3.66
|3.06
|Ashirwad Cap.
|2.78
|-1.07
|11.12
|0.34
|0.24
|0.19
|14.63
|Multipurpose Trd
|22.40
|0.00
|11.09
|0.07
|0.04
|0.20
|112.00
|Bervin Invest.
|18.35
|4.86
|10.83
|1.15
|0.94
|1.60
|11.47
|Interactive Fin
|35.20
|3.38
|10.60
|0.62
|0.09
|2.11
|16.68
|Akashdeep Metal
|34.20
|-5.00
|10.60
|10.39
|0.05
|0.44
|77.73
|Supra Pacific
|19.00
|4.11
|10.45
|0.07
|0.04
|0.34
|55.88
|Anjani Foods
|26.10
|0.00
|10.44
|5.41
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Adinath Exim Res
|25.00
|-4.94
|10.25
|0.10
|0.04
|0.99
|25.25
|United Credit
|19.20
|4.35
|10.23
|0.59
|0.23
|1.67
|11.50
|Sigrun Holdings
|0.19
|0.00
|10.17
|0.16
|-0.37
|0.00
|-
|Kapil Raj Financ
|19.55
|1.82
|10.05
|0.32
|0.14
|0.90
|21.72
|Leading Lea. Fin
|18.80
|0.53
|10.04
|0.14
|0.03
|0.35
|53.71
