Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 531340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348I01018
|
BSE
09:37 | 28 Feb
|
18.35
|
0.85
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
18.35
|
HIGH
18.35
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|20.80
|52-Week low
|14.70
|P/E
|11.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|28-02-2018
|18.35
|18.35
|18.35
|18.35
|20
|1
|20-02-2018
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|60
|2
|19-02-2018
|16.95
|16.95
|16.95
|16.95
|25
|2
|07-02-2018
|16.15
|16.15
|16.15
|16.15
|5
|1
|06-02-2018
|15.40
|15.40
|15.40
|15.40
|10
|1
|05-02-2018
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|20
|1
|02-02-2018
|15.45
|15.45
|15.45
|15.45
|100
|1
|01-02-2018
|16.25
|16.25
|16.25
|16.25
|420
|3
|31-01-2018
|17.95
|17.95
|17.10
|17.10
|550
|3
|30-01-2018
|17.95
|19.75
|17.95
|17.95
|3777
|14
|19-01-2018
|18.85
|18.85
|18.85
|18.85
|2
|1
|01-01-2018
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|25
|1
|02-11-2017
|20.80
|20.80
|20.80
|20.80
|20
|1
|06-09-2017
|19.85
|19.85
|19.85
|19.85
|10
|1
|29-08-2017
|18.95
|18.95
|18.95
|18.95
|5
|1
|31-07-2017
|18.05
|18.05
|18.05
|18.05
|3
|3
|19-07-2017
|18.05
|18.05
|18.05
|18.05
|1
|1
|20-06-2017
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|2
|1
|18-05-2017
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|100
|2
|26-10-2016
|21.05
|21.05
|21.05
|21.05
|10
|1
