Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 531340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348I01018
BSE 09:37 | 28 Feb 18.35 0.85
(4.86%)
OPEN

18.35

 HIGH

18.35

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 20.80
52-Week low 14.70
P/E 11.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 2480.00
Bervin Investments & Leasing Ltd. (BERVININVEST) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
28-02-2018 18.35 18.35 18.35 18.35 20 1
20-02-2018 17.50 17.50 17.50 17.50 60 2
19-02-2018 16.95 16.95 16.95 16.95 25 2
07-02-2018 16.15 16.15 16.15 16.15 5 1
06-02-2018 15.40 15.40 15.40 15.40 10 1
05-02-2018 14.70 14.70 14.70 14.70 20 1
02-02-2018 15.45 15.45 15.45 15.45 100 1
01-02-2018 16.25 16.25 16.25 16.25 420 3
31-01-2018 17.95 17.95 17.10 17.10 550 3
30-01-2018 17.95 19.75 17.95 17.95 3777 14
19-01-2018 18.85 18.85 18.85 18.85 2 1
01-01-2018 19.80 19.80 19.80 19.80 25 1
02-11-2017 20.80 20.80 20.80 20.80 20 1
06-09-2017 19.85 19.85 19.85 19.85 10 1
29-08-2017 18.95 18.95 18.95 18.95 5 1
31-07-2017 18.05 18.05 18.05 18.05 3 3
19-07-2017 18.05 18.05 18.05 18.05 1 1
20-06-2017 19.00 19.00 19.00 19.00 2 1
18-05-2017 20.00 20.00 20.00 20.00 100 2
26-10-2016 21.05 21.05 21.05 21.05 10 1
