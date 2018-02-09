JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Beryl Drugs Ltd.

Beryl Drugs Ltd

Beryl Drugs Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. The company also provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells its products through its sales and distribution network. In addition, the company offer...> More

Beryl Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Beryl Drugs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.63 2.61 39.08
Other Income -
Total Income 3.63 2.61 39.08
Total Expenses 3.38 2.55 32.55
Operating Profit 0.25 0.07 257.14
Net Profit 0.1 -0.09 211.11
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
Beryl Drugs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72
Senbo Inds. 6.10 -4.69 6.71
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58
Elder Projects 20.15 0.00 6.51
Beryl Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.31
Beryl Drugs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.87% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 18.39% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Beryl Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.25
13.40
Week Low/High 12.55
15.00
Month Low/High 12.55
16.00
YEAR Low/High 8.95
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
53.00

