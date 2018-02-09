Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Beryl Drugs Ltd.
Beryl Drugs Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. The company also provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells its products through its sales and distribution network. In addition, the company offer...> More
Beryl Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.83
Announcement
-
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.63
|2.61
|39.08
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|3.63
|2.61
|39.08
|Total Expenses
|3.38
|2.55
|32.55
|Operating Profit
|0.25
|0.07
|257.14
|Net Profit
|0.1
|-0.09
|211.11
|Equity Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|-
Beryl Drugs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shukra Pharma.
|57.00
|-1.89
|8.95
|Advik Labs.
|4.66
|-4.90
|8.91
|S S Organics
|8.00
|-4.76
|8.16
|Beryl Drugs
|13.26
|-3.56
|6.72
|Senbo Inds.
|6.10
|-4.69
|6.71
|Ishita Drugs
|22.00
|4.02
|6.58
|Elder Projects
|20.15
|0.00
|6.51
Beryl Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Beryl Drugs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.87%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|18.39%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Beryl Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.25
|
|13.40
|Week Low/High
|12.55
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|12.55
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.95
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|53.00
