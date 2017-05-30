To

THE MEMBERS

BERYL DRUGS LTD.

Report on the Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Beryl Drugs Limited('the Company') which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2017 the Statement ofProfit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and a summary ofSignificant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparationand presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of thefinancial position financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance withthe accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standardsspecified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materialmisstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements andplan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financialstatements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amount anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by the Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentationof the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31March 2017 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our report and as more fully described in annexed notes we alsodraw your Attention to following Notes to the financial statements:

1. Note No. 15.1:- The company has given advances amounting to Rs.5896216/- (P.Y. Rs. 6481216/-) including interest free loan of Rs.581216/- out oftheir spare funds to firm companies and parties without obtaining registration undersection 45-I of the RBI Act however same is not applied for due to advances of said fundis 8.68% (Approx.) of the total funds (Share Capital and Reserve and Surplus) of thecompany.

2. Note No. 41 :- Company has credited a sum of Rs. 368865/- (P.Y Rs.126394.00/-) under the head "Receipt from Government Authority pending forreconciliation" which is received against supply of goods to government authorities(given under the head- Advance Received from Customer) but the same amount is pendingsince earlier years for allocation & reconciliation for want of their information.

3. Note No. 27.5 :- Expenditure in respect of repair & maintenance of plant& machinery and maintenance of building has been incurred during the year withrequirement of supporting evidence

4. Note No. 6.3:- Company purchased one car after obtaining finance from HDFC Bankbut are subject to compliance with Sec. 78 of Companies Act 2013.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act we report that :

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanation which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion the Company has kept Proper books of account as required by the lawso far as it appears form our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

(d) in our opinion the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the Directors isdisqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the company and the operative effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate report in 'Annexure B'; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinionand to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

(i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements - Refer to Note 33 to the financial statements.

(ii) the Company did not have any long term contract including derivatives contractfor which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) there were no amount which were required to be transferred to the investoreducation & protection fund by the company.

(iv) The company has provided requisite disclosure in its financial statement as toholdings as well as dealings in specified bank notes during the period from 8th November2016 to 30th December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the company.

For SUBHASH CHAND JAIN ANURAG & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN No. : 004733C Sd/- (BADAL BANGUR) Date : 30.05.2017 PARTNER Place : Indore (M.P.) M.NO.: 423724

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditor's Report to the members of the Companyon the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 we report that: (I) Inrespect of fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets bywhich fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. Inaccordance with this program certain fixed assets were verified during the year and nomaterial discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regardto the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company the title deeds of immovable properties areheld in the name of the Company.

(II) a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by themanagement. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theprocedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management arereasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of itsbusiness.

c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventories. The discrepancies noticedon verification between the physical stock and the books records have been properly dealtwithin the books of accounts

(III) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to Companies FirmsLimited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained undersection 189 of the Companies Act 2013 ('the Act'). Therefore the provision of clause(iii) (a) (iii) (b) and (iii) (c) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(IV) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act with respectto the loan and investment made.

(V) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. The provisions of clausev of the order are not applicable to company.

(VI) According to the Information and explaination given to us the Central Governmenthas not specified the maintenance of the cost records under Section 148(1) of theCompanies Act 2013 for any of the product of the Company.

(VII). a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ofour examination of the records of the Company amounts deducted/ accrued in the books ofaccount in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund income taxsales tax service tax duty of customs value added tax cess and other materialstatutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with theappropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amountspayable in respect of provident fund income tax sales tax wealth tax service tax dutyof customs value added tax cess and other material statutory dues which were in arrearsas at 31 March 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payableexcept professional tax of Rs. 10000/- central sales tax of Rs.217238.94/- & wealthtax of Rs. 390859.30/- pertaining to earlier years and professional tax of Rs.17900/-Service tax of Rs.5250/- pertains to current year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no materialdues of wealth tax duty of customs and cess which have not deposited with the appropriateauthorities on account of any dispute except following on account of disputes:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Forum where dispute pending M.P. Entry Tax Entry Tax 82865 1998-99 Revision filed before Addl. Commissioner of Commercial Tax Indore. M.P. Entry Tax Entry Tax 320624 2012-13 Appeal filed before DCCT Indore and pending for hearing. M.P. VAT Act VAT 1142415 2012-13 Appeal filed before DCCT Indore and pending for hearing. M.P. VAT Act VAT 1589465 2013-14 Appeal filed before DCCT Indore and pending for hearing. Central excise Duty Excise duty 8825970 2012-13 Case is pending before Honorable Supreme Court. However SLP has been granted to the Union Government of India. M.P. VAT ACT VAT 200501 2014-15 Appeal filed before DCCT Indore and pending for hearing.

(VIII). The Company did not have any outstanding dues to financial institutions banksor debenture holders during the year. Based on our audit procedure and as per theinformation & explaination given by the management we are of the opinion that theCompany has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a Bank or Financial Institution.

(IX) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or furtherpublic offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordinglyparagraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(X) According to the information and explanations given to us no material fraud by theCompany or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported duringthe course of our audit.

(XI) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has paid/provided for managerialremuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions ofsection 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(XII) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is notapplicable.

(XIII) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are incompliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 where applicable and thedetails of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as requiredby the applicable accounting standards.

(XIV) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures duringthe year.

(XV) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not entered into any non-cashtransactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) ofthe Order is not applicable.

(XVI) The company has financed its funds to Private parties without obtaining theregistration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 due to nonrequirement in the opinion of management.

For SUBHASH CHAND JAIN ANURAG & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN No. : 004733C Sd/- Date : 30.05.2017 (BADAL BANGUR) PARTNER Place : Indore (M.P.) M.NO.: 423724

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITOR'S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Beryl DrugsLimited ("the Company") as of March 31 2017 in conjunction with our audit ofthe financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilitiesinclude the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controlsthat were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of itsbusiness including adherence to company's policies the safeguarding of its assets theprevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information asrequired under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the 'Guidance Note') and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to beprescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent applicable toan audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit of Internal FinancialControls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. ThoseStandards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and planand perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internalfinancial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if suchcontrols operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.