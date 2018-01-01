JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
07-07-2017 Book Closure 18-08-2017 26-08-2017 A.G.M.
11-07-2016 Book Closure 18-08-2016 26-08-2016 A.G.M.
24-07-2015 Book Closure 22-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
17-09-2014 Book Closure 22-09-2014 30-09-2014 A.G.M.
29-07-2011 Book Closure 22-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
21-07-2010 Book Closure 22-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.
20-08-2009 Book Closure 22-09-2009 30-09-2009 A.G.M.

