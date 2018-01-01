You are here » Home
» » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|
BSE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|13.40
|CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.72
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD
DATE
|EX-BONUS
DATE
|RATIO
|PREMIUM
|No record found.
Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: