You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.09
|5.09
|5.09
|Reserves
|1.70
|1.57
|1.40
|Total Shareholders Funds
|6.79
|6.66
|6.49
|Secured Loans
|1.60
|1.67
|1.68
|Unsecured Loans
|0.33
|0.24
|0.23
|Total Debt
|1.93
|1.91
|1.91
|Total Liabilities
|8.72
|8.57
|8.40
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|2.26
|8.96
|8.53
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|Investments
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|2.69
|1.54
|1.50
|Sundry Debtors
|3.60
|3.58
|3.70
|Cash and Bank
|0.77
|0.63
|0.82
|Loans and Advances
|1.35
|1.27
|1.56
|Total Current Assets
|8.41
|7.02
|7.58
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|2.54
|1.47
|2.41
|Provisions
|0.08
|0.10
|0.10
|Net Current Assets
|5.79
|5.45
|5.07
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|8.73
|8.57
|8.41
Quick Links for Beryl Drugs:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices