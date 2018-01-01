You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|11.15
|13.24
|13.28
|Operating Profit
|0.76
|0.87
|0.91
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.37
|0.21
|Interest
|0.21
|0.21
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.41
|0.52
|Profit Before Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.13
|Tax
|0.05
|0.08
|0.05
|Profit After Tax
|0.12
|0.17
|0.08
|Share Capital
|5.09
|5.09
|5.09
|Reserves
|1.70
|1.57
|1.40
|Net Worth
|6.79
|6.66
|6.49
|Loans
|1.93
|1.91
|1.91
|Gross Block
|2.26
|8.96
|8.53
|Investments
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|Cash
|0.77
|0.63
|0.82
|Debtors
|3.60
|3.58
|3.70
|Net Working Capital
|5.79
|5.45
|5.07
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|6.82
|6.57
|6.85
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.08
|1.28
|0.60
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.23
|0.33
|0.17
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
