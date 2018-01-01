You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|11.45
|13.63
|13.62
|Excise Duty
|0.30
|0.39
|0.34
|Net Sales
|11.15
|13.24
|13.28
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.37
|0.21
|Stock Adjustments
|0.45
|0.19
|-0.11
|Total Income
|11.86
|13.80
|13.38
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|6.94
|8.80
|8.40
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.90
|1.11
|0.92
|Employee Cost
|0.90
|1.15
|1.14
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|1.01
|0.69
|0.82
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.34
|1.17
|1.16
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.03
|0.05
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|11.09
|12.95
|12.49
|Operating Profit
|0.76
|0.87
|0.91
|Interest
|0.21
|0.21
|0.26
|Gross Profit
|0.55
|0.66
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.41
|0.52
|Profit Before Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.13
|Tax
|0.05
|0.08
|0.05
|Net Profit
|0.12
|0.17
|0.08
