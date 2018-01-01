JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 11.45 13.63 13.62
Excise Duty 0.30 0.39 0.34
Net Sales 11.15 13.24 13.28
Other Income 0.26 0.37 0.21
Stock Adjustments 0.45 0.19 -0.11
Total Income 11.86 13.80 13.38
Expenditure
Raw Materials 6.94 8.80 8.40
Power & Fuel Cost 0.90 1.11 0.92
Employee Cost 0.90 1.15 1.14
Other Manufacturing Expenses 1.01 0.69 0.82
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.34 1.17 1.16
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.03 0.05
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 11.09 12.95 12.49
Operating Profit 0.76 0.87 0.91
Interest 0.21 0.21 0.26
Gross Profit 0.55 0.66 0.65
Depreciation 0.38 0.41 0.52
Profit Before Tax 0.17 0.25 0.13
Tax 0.05 0.08 0.05
Net Profit 0.12 0.17 0.08
