Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|
BSE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|3.63
|3.24
|4.88
|2.51
|2.61
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|3.63
|3.70
|4.88
|2.51
|2.61
|Expenditure
|3.38
|2.99
|4.62
|2.39
|2.55
|Operating Profit
|0.25
|0.70
|0.27
|0.12
|0.07
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|PBDT
|0.23
|0.67
|0.23
|0.08
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|PBT
|0.13
|0.57
|0.13
|-0.00
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.10
|0.54
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.09
|EPS (Rs)
|0.20
|1.07
|0.19
|-0.04
|-0.18
