Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 8.12 5.12 6.13 4.69 8.80
Other Income 0.46 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 8.58 5.12 6.13 4.69 8.80
Total Expenditure 7.61 4.95 5.56 4.47 8.15
Operating Profit 0.97 0.18 0.57 0.22 0.64
Interest 0.07 0.09 0.11 0.10 0.10
Gross Profit 0.90 0.08 0.47 0.11 0.54
Depreciation 0.20 0.18 0.20 0.21 0.21
PBT 0.70 -0.06 0.27 -0.09 0.34
Tax 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.64 -0.11 0.23 -0.11 0.28
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.46 0.00 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.18 -0.11 0.23 -0.08 0.28
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 1.83 0.00 1.40
EPS
Basic EPS 1.26 0.00 0.44 0.00 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.38
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.08
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.13
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 24.92
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: