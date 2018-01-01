You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|8.12
|5.12
|6.13
|4.69
|8.80
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|8.58
|5.12
|6.13
|4.69
|8.80
|Total Expenditure
|7.61
|4.95
|5.56
|4.47
|8.15
|Operating Profit
|0.97
|0.18
|0.57
|0.22
|0.64
|Interest
|0.07
|0.09
|0.11
|0.10
|0.10
|Gross Profit
|0.90
|0.08
|0.47
|0.11
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.18
|0.20
|0.21
|0.21
|PBT
|0.70
|-0.06
|0.27
|-0.09
|0.34
|Tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.64
|-0.11
|0.23
|-0.11
|0.28
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.18
|-0.11
|0.23
|-0.08
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|0.00
|1.40
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|0.00
|0.44
|0.00
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.38
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.08
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.13
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.92
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
