Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|11.76
|8.74
|11.79
|9.83
|12.36
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.05
|Total Income
|12.22
|8.74
|11.79
|9.90
|12.41
|Total Expenditure
|11.05
|8.10
|10.93
|9.10
|11.52
|Operating Profit
|1.16
|0.64
|0.86
|0.80
|0.89
|Interest
|0.09
|0.16
|0.16
|0.19
|0.13
|Gross Profit
|1.07
|0.48
|0.70
|0.61
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.31
|0.24
|0.24
|PBT
|0.77
|0.18
|0.39
|0.37
|0.52
|Tax
|0.09
|0.04
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.68
|0.14
|0.31
|0.29
|0.45
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.22
|0.14
|0.31
|0.29
|0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|1.74
|1.40
|1.33
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.27
|0.62
|0.57
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.38
|0.38
|0.39
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|75.08
|75.08
|75.26
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|24.92
|24.92
|24.74
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
