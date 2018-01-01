You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
Filter:
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|11.25
|13.48
|13.29
|14.81
|16.89
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|0.18
|0.16
|Total Income
|11.25
|13.48
|13.50
|15.00
|17.05
|Total Expenditure
|10.51
|12.62
|12.58
|14.07
|16.00
|Operating Profit
|0.75
|0.86
|0.91
|0.93
|1.05
|Interest
|0.20
|0.21
|0.26
|0.18
|0.14
|Gross Profit
|0.55
|0.66
|0.65
|0.75
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.41
|0.52
|0.32
|0.29
|PBT
|0.21
|0.25
|0.13
|0.43
|0.61
|Tax
|0.09
|0.08
|0.05
|0.13
|0.22
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.12
|0.17
|0.08
|0.30
|0.39
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.12
|0.19
|0.11
|0.30
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.70
|1.57
|1.40
|1.33
|0.67
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.33
|0.17
|0.59
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.38
|0.38
|0.41
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|75.08
|74.97
|80.34
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|0.1
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|24.92
|25.03
|19.66
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
