Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Company Information
Beryl Drugs Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. The company also provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells its products through its sales and distribution network. In addition, the company offer...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Sanjay Sethi
|Chairman & Director :
|Sudhir Sethi
|Company Secretary :
|Neha Sharma
|Director :
|Yashesh Vashistha
|Director :
|Madhu Thakur
|AUDITOR :
|Prateek Jain & Co
|IND NAME :
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|133 Kanchan Bag, ,Indore,Madhya Pradesh-452001
|Ph : 91-731-25076375/3046366
|WEBSITE : http://www.beryldurgs.com
|E-mail : beryldrugs25@yahoo.com
