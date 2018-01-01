JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Company Information

Beryl Drugs Ltd

Beryl Drugs Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. The company also provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells its products through its sales and distribution network. In addition, the company offer...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Sanjay Sethi
Chairman & Director : Sudhir Sethi
Company Secretary : Neha Sharma
Director : Yashesh Vashistha
Director : Madhu Thakur
AUDITOR : Prateek Jain & Co
IND NAME : Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
133 Kanchan Bag, ,Indore,Madhya Pradesh-452001
Ph : 91-731-25076375/3046366
WEBSITE : http://www.beryldurgs.com
E-mail : beryldrugs25@yahoo.com

