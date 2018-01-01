Beryl Drugs Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. The company also provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells its products through its sales and distribution network. In addition, the company offers research and development, as well as contract manufacturing services. Beryl Drugs Ltd. is based in Indore, India. Beryl Drugs Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on August 24, 1993. The company has taken over the running business of M/s Flora and Fauna Remedies on December 15, 1993. The shares of Beryl Drugs were listed on M.P. Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. Beryl has emerged into a global network of pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, contract manufacturing services and veterinary products. The manufacturing facilities of the company are in compliance with WHO GMP specifications. The company owns brands like BERI-CEF injection, F-Neuron, Amplicillin INJ, P-Mol, Biprox, B-Flox and many more. The company has received ISO 9001:2000 certification for its quality management.