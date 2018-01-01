JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd

Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 13.40
CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00

Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Company History

Beryl Drugs Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of branded, generic pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally. It offers I.V.fluids, and a range of small and large volume injectables. The company also provides a range of eye/ear drops, veterinary products, and injections. It sells its products through its sales and distribution network. In addition, the company offers research and development, as well as contract manufacturing services. Beryl Drugs Ltd. is based in Indore, India. Beryl Drugs Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on August 24, 1993. The company has taken over the running business of M/s Flora and Fauna Remedies on December 15, 1993. The shares of Beryl Drugs were listed on M.P. Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. Beryl has emerged into a global network of pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, contract manufacturing services and veterinary products. The manufacturing facilities of the company are in compliance with WHO GMP specifications. The company owns brands like BERI-CEF injection, F-Neuron, Amplicillin INJ, P-Mol, Biprox, B-Flox and many more. The company has received ISO 9001:2000 certification for its quality management.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: