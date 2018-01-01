You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
133 Kanchan Bag
Indore - India
FAX - 91-731-25065375/3046366
Phone1 - 91-731-25076375/3046366
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - beryldrugs25@yahoo.com
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 123 & 124
Industrial Area No 1 Pithampur
Dhar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor.care@futureventures.in
