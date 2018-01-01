JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 24.92 24.92 24.92 24.92 24.92
Total Promoters 24.92 24.92 24.92 24.92 24.92
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 75.08 75.08 75.08 75.08 75.08
Indian Public 68.77 68.64 68.75 68.64 68.67
Others 6.31 6.44 6.33 6.44 6.41
Total Non Promoter 75.08 75.08 75.08 75.08 75.08
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

