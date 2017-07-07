Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Announcements
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd BOARD MEETING ON 9TH FEBRUARY 2018
01/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
11/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
04/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
04/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd BOARD MEETING ON 4TH NOVEMBER 2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd PCS CERTIFICATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2017
25/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd CHANGE IN AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY FOR A TERM OF FIVE YEARS IN 24TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMP
28/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd PROCEEDING OF 24TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
28/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd Scrutinizers Report
28/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd Outcome of AGM
26/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd 24TH AGM ON 26TH AUGUST 2017
02/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd REVISED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2017 AS PER SCHEDULE III OF COMPAN
13/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd Fixes Book Closure for A G M (Cut-Off Date for e-voting)
08/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beryl Drugs Ltd FIXES BOOK CLOSURE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
