JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd

Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 13.40
CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00

Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 728.45 433.15 122952.12
Cipla 579.40 1.06 663.00 479.00 46647.50
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 3065.14 1808.03 43520.82
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 558.00 373.05 39862.88
Biocon 594.95 0.05 657.75 295.00 35697.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 2788.00 1901.65 35620.39
Lupin 770.10 0.75 1498.40 750.00 34816.22
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 808.95 504.00 34099.38
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 1141.75 533.10 26829.03
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 2468.00 1578.00 26277.69
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 1572.10 1143.50 22177.97
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 2770.00 2241.55 19058.77
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -1.69 1356.75 959.00 15726.82
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 930.00 517.40 15138.62
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 1080.00 671.25 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 1039.00 600.00 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 6109.95 3996.00 11956.74
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 1870.00 1106.00 11902.88
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 5150.00 3901.00 11699.36
Syngene Intl. 578.50 0.43 670.00 430.00 11570.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: