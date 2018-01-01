You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|512.45
|1.11
|728.45
|433.15
|122952.12
|Cipla
|579.40
|1.06
|663.00
|479.00
|46647.50
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|2.17
|3065.14
|1808.03
|43520.82
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|1.46
|558.00
|373.05
|39862.88
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.05
|657.75
|295.00
|35697.00
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|0.78
|2788.00
|1901.65
|35620.39
|Lupin
|770.10
|0.75
|1498.40
|750.00
|34816.22
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-1.76
|808.95
|504.00
|34099.38
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|1.43
|1141.75
|533.10
|26829.03
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-0.52
|2468.00
|1578.00
|26277.69
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|1572.10
|1143.50
|22177.97
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-0.76
|2770.00
|2241.55
|19058.77
|Apollo Hospitals
|1130.45
|-1.69
|1356.75
|959.00
|15726.82
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|0.69
|930.00
|517.40
|15138.62
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|1.18
|1080.00
|671.25
|13460.20
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|1039.00
|600.00
|12813.30
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-0.16
|6109.95
|3996.00
|11956.74
|Ajanta Pharma
|1352.60
|2.31
|1870.00
|1106.00
|11902.88
|Sanofi India
|5080.05
|0.72
|5150.00
|3901.00
|11699.36
|Syngene Intl.
|578.50
|0.43
|670.00
|430.00
|11570.00
