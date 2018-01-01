JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Lupin 770.10 5.70 0.75 3141.33
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 3.70 0.69 2140.61
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -10.45 -1.76 1706.76
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 16.65 0.78 1384.10
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 14.25 1.43 1053.27
Cipla 579.40 6.05 1.06 974.94
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -11.55 -0.52 883.16
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -17.85 -1.34 854.22
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 51.35 2.17 776.78
Cadila Health. 389.40 5.60 1.46 661.90
Biocon 594.95 0.30 0.05 519.30
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 30.60 2.31 499.81
Natco Pharma 729.55 8.50 1.18 494.80
Alembic Pharma 541.05 7.40 1.39 430.63
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -17.25 -0.76 336.78
Pfizer 2188.40 -5.35 -0.24 336.78
Sanofi India 5080.05 36.30 0.72 297.00
Syngene Intl. 578.50 2.50 0.43 287.30
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -19.45 -1.69 285.15
Abbott India 5626.70 -9.05 -0.16 276.65
