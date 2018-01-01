You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|Lupin
|770.10
|5.70
|0.75
|12753.15
|Cipla
|579.40
|6.05
|1.06
|10974.58
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|16.65
|0.78
|9719.80
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-10.45
|-1.76
|9607.05
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|3.70
|0.69
|7989.23
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|512.45
|5.65
|1.11
|7702.40
|Apollo Hospitals
|1130.45
|-19.45
|-1.69
|6441.77
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-11.55
|-0.52
|4668.45
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-17.85
|-1.34
|4592.68
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|14.25
|1.43
|4023.86
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|51.35
|2.17
|3766.21
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|5.60
|1.46
|3230.70
|Ipca Labs.
|683.55
|3.75
|0.55
|3156.66
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-17.25
|-0.76
|2994.51
|Alembic Pharma
|541.05
|7.40
|1.39
|2985.90
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-9.05
|-0.16
|2902.56
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.30
|0.05
|2587.90
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|7.90
|0.99
|2491.22
|Sanofi India
|5080.05
|36.30
|0.72
|2368.60
|Wockhardt
|765.75
|16.35
|2.18
|2297.52
Quick Links for Beryl Drugs:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices