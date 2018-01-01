JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd

Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 13.40
CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00

Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 4807.93 3880.40 1098.71 28051.63
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 1246.36 1074.80 601.86 24714.53
Lupin 770.10 0.75 3669.02 3012.52 480.76 15657.01
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 8675.40 4842.10 540.00 14059.20
Cipla 579.40 1.06 5151.81 4235.26 555.77 13375.72
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 2368.53 1596.37 270.66 12215.55
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 3758.18 3211.62 906.98 11510.96
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 3896.30 2352.00 678.40 9628.40
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 4634.19 3523.49 473.07 7032.56
Biocon 594.95 0.05 2081.70 894.10 240.80 6764.80
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -1.69 4301.85 3666.68 327.51 6344.75
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 2437.24 1558.95 443.57 5459.94
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 2234.48 1927.08 40.55 5340.32
Fortis Health. 149.40 2.72 234.40 185.62 199.00 4929.24
Strides Shasun 667.25 0.72 1339.89 1123.76 157.75 4903.58
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 1262.90 1125.63 218.44 4853.23
Wockhardt 765.75 2.18 2370.85 1464.51 665.34 3802.48
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 1587.18 1421.15 65.40 3791.31
Ipca Labs. 683.55 0.55 2276.99 1945.97 94.87 3216.98
Aster DM Health. 145.85 -6.18 853.97 714.34 62.96 3107.35
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: