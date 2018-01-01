JUST IN
Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 122,952.12 7,806.70 -34.95 28,051.63
Cipla 579.40 46,647.50 10,974.58 974.94 13,375.72
Piramal Enterp. 2,413.80 43,520.82 3,809.31 776.78 24,714.53
Cadila Health. 389.40 39,862.88 3,274.50 661.90 9,628.40
Biocon 594.95 35,697.00 2,618.40 519.30 6,764.80
Dr Reddy's Labs 2,147.10 35,620.39 9,719.80 1,384.10 14,059.20
Lupin 770.10 34,816.22 12,753.15 3,141.33 15,657.01
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 34,099.38 9,781.21 1,706.76 11,510.96
Divi's Lab. 1,010.70 26,829.03 4,065.78 1,053.27 5,459.94
Alkem Lab 2,198.05 26,277.69 4,656.12 883.16 4,853.23
Torrent Pharma. 1,310.60 22,177.97 4,592.68 854.22 7,032.56
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2,250.15 19,058.77 2,994.51 336.78 2,304.29
Apollo Hospitals 1,130.45 15,726.82 6,441.77 285.15 6,344.75
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 15,138.62 8,095.50 2,140.61 12,215.55
Natco Pharma 729.55 13,460.20 2,002.80 494.80 1,943.00
Jubilant Life 804.35 12,813.30 2,622.99 79.19 3,791.31
Abbott India 5,626.70 11,956.74 2,938.69 276.65 1,434.16
Ajanta Pharma 1,352.60 11,902.88 1,822.71 499.81 1,512.71
Sanofi India 5,080.05 11,699.36 2,419.70 297.00 1,775.60
Syngene Intl. 578.50 11,570.00 1,200.90 287.30 2,291.10
Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: