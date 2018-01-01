You are here » Home
» » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|
BSE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|13.40
|CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.72
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|512.45
|1.11
|-6.46
|-13.05
|-1.60
|5.99
|-25.03
|-50.52
|Cipla
|579.40
|1.06
|0.00
|-6.73
|-1.92
|3.58
|-1.45
|-19.51
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|2.17
|-1.08
|-10.04
|-13.94
|-11.85
|29.95
|185.92
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|1.46
|-0.57
|-7.98
|-6.15
|-18.57
|-11.11
|23.90
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.05
|-4.49
|-2.74
|14.46
|74.70
|67.98
|309.04
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|0.78
|-1.62
|-2.41
|-4.81
|-0.82
|-21.06
|-37.42
|Lupin
|770.10
|0.75
|-2.75
|-8.24
|-8.86
|-21.53
|-46.76
|-59.11
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-1.76
|-3.13
|-4.25
|-14.06
|-23.24
|-11.14
|0.77
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|1.43
|0.05
|-2.39
|-4.71
|25.58
|33.01
|12.23
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-0.52
|-1.12
|0.80
|4.66
|22.61
|11.43
|(-)
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|-3.90
|-7.96
|-1.61
|8.75
|-1.45
|19.78
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-0.76
|-5.23
|-8.07
|-7.89
|-7.40
|-16.65
|-31.61
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|0.69
|-2.59
|0.28
|-0.67
|-7.77
|-39.04
|-35.95
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|1.18
|-3.69
|-10.85
|-24.12
|-1.17
|-6.62
|77.35
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|-6.46
|-14.29
|17.79
|15.19
|7.43
|390.76
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-0.16
|-1.99
|-5.08
|3.11
|34.28
|25.60
|47.53
|Ajanta Pharma
|1352.60
|2.31
|-1.19
|-5.08
|-7.42
|13.68
|-20.78
|3.14
|Sanofi India
|5080.05
|0.72
|0.27
|5.29
|9.51
|24.93
|19.61
|50.76
|Syngene Intl.
|578.50
|0.43
|-0.73
|-4.26
|7.23
|22.97
|14.44
|(-)
|ERIS Lifescience
|816.00
|3.96
|2.77
|6.58
|2.78
|36.96
|(-)
|(-)
Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: