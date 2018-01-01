You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd
Beryl Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524606
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415H01017
|BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|13.26
|
-0.49
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
13.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.12
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|13.26
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Concord Drugs
|25.95
|-1.89
|20.40
|5.96
|0.36
|0.00
|-
|Combat Drugs
|24.70
|-5.00
|19.76
|0.15
|0.11
|0.20
|123.50
|Syncom Health
|4.86
|0.00
|19.44
|12.17
|-1.26
|0.00
|-
|AAYUSH FOOD&HERB
|54.10
|-2.52
|17.58
|71.06
|0.13
|1.82
|29.73
|Roopa Inds.
|15.00
|0.00
|11.80
|3.58
|0.02
|0.21
|71.43
|Veerhealth Care
|14.65
|9.74
|10.15
|1.51
|0.31
|0.97
|15.10
|Guj. Terce Labs.
|13.00
|-3.70
|9.65
|7.72
|0.37
|0.00
|-
|Shukra Pharma.
|57.00
|-1.89
|8.95
|3.28
|0.96
|8.73
|6.53
|Advik Labs.
|4.66
|-4.90
|8.91
|1.27
|-0.22
|0.00
|-
|S S Organics
|8.00
|-4.76
|8.16
|2.95
|-0.27
|0.00
|-
|Beryl Drugs
|13.26
|-3.56
|6.72
|3.63
|0.10
|0.52
|25.50
|Ishita Drugs
|22.00
|4.02
|6.58
|1.14
|0.06
|0.75
|29.33
|Elder Projects
|20.15
|0.00
|6.51
|0.19
|-0.79
|0.00
|-
|Unjha Formul.
|13.99
|1.38
|6.27
|2.54
|0.06
|0.41
|34.12
|Colinz Labs
|13.26
|-4.95
|6.06
|1.95
|0.06
|0.25
|53.04
|Kamron Labs.
|7.14
|-4.80
|4.18
|1.65
|-0.08
|0.00
|-
|Sword & Shield
|7.86
|0.00
|4.05
|0.01
|-0.03
|0.00
|-
|Zenith Health
|0.66
|4.76
|3.54
|3.31
|0.24
|0.03
|22.00
|Elder Health
|8.55
|-5.00
|3.42
|0.40
|-2.54
|0.00
|-
|Sanjiv.Parant.
|5.77
|4.91
|3.40
|4.09
|-2.05
|0.00
|-
