JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Drugs Ltd

Beryl Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524606 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415H01017
BSE 13:54 | 12 Mar 13.26 -0.49
(-3.56%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

13.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Drugs Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 13.40
CLOSE 13.75
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.12
52-Week low 8.95
P/E 25.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 13.26
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 10.00

Beryl Drugs Ltd. (BERYLDRUGS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Concord Drugs 25.95 -1.89 20.40 5.96 0.36 0.00 -
Combat Drugs 24.70 -5.00 19.76 0.15 0.11 0.20 123.50
Syncom Health 4.86 0.00 19.44 12.17 -1.26 0.00 -
AAYUSH FOOD&HERB 54.10 -2.52 17.58 71.06 0.13 1.82 29.73
Roopa Inds. 15.00 0.00 11.80 3.58 0.02 0.21 71.43
Veerhealth Care 14.65 9.74 10.15 1.51 0.31 0.97 15.10
Guj. Terce Labs. 13.00 -3.70 9.65 7.72 0.37 0.00 -
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95 3.28 0.96 8.73 6.53
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91 1.27 -0.22 0.00 -
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16 2.95 -0.27 0.00 -
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72 3.63 0.10 0.52 25.50
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58 1.14 0.06 0.75 29.33
Elder Projects 20.15 0.00 6.51 0.19 -0.79 0.00 -
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27 2.54 0.06 0.41 34.12
Colinz Labs 13.26 -4.95 6.06 1.95 0.06 0.25 53.04
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18 1.65 -0.08 0.00 -
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05 0.01 -0.03 0.00 -
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54 3.31 0.24 0.03 22.00
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42 0.40 -2.54 0.00 -
Sanjiv.Parant. 5.77 4.91 3.40 4.09 -2.05 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Drugs: