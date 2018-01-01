Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar
|3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.64
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.50
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Beryl Securities Ltd.
Beryl Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company engaged in the business of finance and investment activities in India. The company is based in Indore, India. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
Beryl Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliance For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Beryl Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|0.18
|0
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.02
|1100
|Total Income
|0.42
|0.2
|110
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|0.14
|150
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.1
|210
|Equity Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|-
Beryl Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dynamic Portfol
|1.48
|-1.99
|1.73
|Harmony Capital
|5.55
|0.00
|1.66
|Maruti Sec.
|3.30
|0.00
|1.65
|Beryl Securities
|3.36
|-4.82
|1.63
|Madhur Cap.& Fin
|1.65
|0.00
|1.58
|Saraswati Commer
|15.44
|4.96
|1.54
|Salem Erode Inv.
|1.25
|25.00
|1.44
Beryl Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Beryl Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Beryl Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.36
|
|3.36
|Week Low/High
|3.36
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.36
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.75
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|16.00
