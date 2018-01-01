JUST IN
Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Beryl Securities Ltd.

Beryl Securities Ltd

Beryl Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company engaged in the business of finance and investment activities in India. The company is based in Indore, India. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More

Beryl Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Beryl Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 0.18 0
Other Income 0.24 0.02 1100
Total Income 0.42 0.2 110
Total Expenses 0.07 0.06 16.67
Operating Profit 0.35 0.14 150
Net Profit 0.31 0.1 210
Equity Capital 4.85 4.85 -
Beryl Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dynamic Portfol 1.48 -1.99 1.73
Harmony Capital 5.55 0.00 1.66
Maruti Sec. 3.30 0.00 1.65
Beryl Securities 3.36 -4.82 1.63
Madhur Cap.& Fin 1.65 0.00 1.58
Saraswati Commer 15.44 4.96 1.54
Salem Erode Inv. 1.25 25.00 1.44
Beryl Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.26
Beryl Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Beryl Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.36
3.36
Week Low/High 3.36
3.00
Month Low/High 3.36
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.75
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
16.00

