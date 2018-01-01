JUST IN
Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
3.36

3.36

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.27 0.57 0.24
Net Cash From Operating Activities -1.04 -0.24 0.31
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 1.04 -0.06 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.02
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.00 -0.30 0.33
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.27 0.27 0.57
