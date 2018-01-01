You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar
|3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.64
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.50
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves
|2.77
|2.12
|1.84
|Total Shareholders Funds
|7.82
|7.17
|6.89
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|Total Debt
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|Total Liabilities
|7.88
|7.19
|6.96
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.53
|0.76
|0.76
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.17
|0.39
|0.39
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.27
|0.27
|0.57
|Loans and Advances
|7.47
|6.24
|5.62
|Total Current Assets
|7.74
|6.51
|6.19
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.18
|0.15
|0.11
|Provisions
|0.38
|0.12
|0.09
|Net Current Assets
|7.18
|6.24
|5.99
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|7.87
|7.19
|6.97
