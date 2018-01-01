JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd

Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.36
CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.05 5.05 5.05
Reserves 2.77 2.12 1.84
Total Shareholders Funds 7.82 7.17 6.89
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.06 0.02 0.07
Total Debt 0.06 0.02 0.07
Total Liabilities 7.88 7.19 6.96
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.53 0.76 0.76
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.17 0.39 0.39
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.27 0.27 0.57
Loans and Advances 7.47 6.24 5.62
Total Current Assets 7.74 6.51 6.19
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.18 0.15 0.11
Provisions 0.38 0.12 0.09
Net Current Assets 7.18 6.24 5.99
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 7.87 7.19 6.97
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Securities: