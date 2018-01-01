You are here » Home
Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 07 Mar
|
3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beryl Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.64
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.50
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|0.60
|0.62
|0.59
|Net interest income
|0.59
|0.62
|0.59
|Non-interest income
|1.01
|0.04
|0.20
|Operating income
|1.60
|0.66
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Profit Before Tax
|1.04
|0.38
|0.53
|Tax
|0.39
|0.11
|0.08
|Profit After Tax
|0.65
|0.27
|0.45
|
|Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves
|2.77
|2.12
|1.84
|Net Worth
|7.82
|7.17
|6.89
|Deposits
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.17
|0.39
|0.39
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Beryl Securities: