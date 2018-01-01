JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd

Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.36
CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 0.60 0.62 0.59
Other Income 1.01 0.04 0.20
Total Income 1.61 0.66 0.79
 
Interest Expended 0.01 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.06 0.07 0.07
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.23 0.18 0.14
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.03
Operating expenses 0.31 0.28 0.24
Provisions & contigencies 0.06 0.01 0.02
Total Expenditure 0.54 0.26 0.23
 
Net Profit for the year 0.65 0.27 0.45
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 -0.08
Profit brought forward 1.54 1.32 1.04
Total 2.19 1.59 1.41
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 2.06 1.54 1.32
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 1.29 0.54 0.89
Book Value 15.48 14.19 13.64
Last

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Securities: