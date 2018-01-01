You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
Filter:
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.60
|0.62
|0.59
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.04
|0.20
|Total Income
|1.61
|0.66
|0.79
|Interest Expended
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.23
|0.18
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Operating expenses
|0.31
|0.28
|0.24
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Total Expenditure
|0.54
|0.26
|0.23
|Net Profit for the year
|0.65
|0.27
|0.45
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|Profit brought forward
|1.54
|1.32
|1.04
|Total
|2.19
|1.59
|1.41
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|2.06
|1.54
|1.32
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|1.29
|0.54
|0.89
|Book Value
|15.48
|14.19
|13.64
