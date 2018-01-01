You are here » Home
Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 07 Mar
|
3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beryl Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.64
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.50
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.18
|0.20
|0.17
|1.09
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Total Income
|0.42
|0.20
|0.17
|1.09
|0.20
|Expenditure
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|1.12
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|0.39
|0.19
|0.14
|0.00
|0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|0.32
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|PBT
|0.34
|0.12
|0.10
|-0.03
|0.13
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.32
|0.03
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.09
|0.07
|-0.35
|0.10
|EPS (Rs)
|0.64
|0.19
|0.15
|-0.72
|0.24
