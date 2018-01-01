JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd

Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.36
CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.18 0.20 0.17 1.09 0.18
Other Income 0.24 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02
Total Income 0.42 0.20 0.17 1.09 0.20
Expenditure 0.07 0.06 0.07 1.12 0.06
Operating Profit 0.39 0.19 0.14 0.00 0.17
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.32 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01
PBT 0.34 0.12 0.10 -0.03 0.13
Tax 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.32 0.03
Net Profit 0.31 0.09 0.07 -0.35 0.10
EPS (Rs) 0.64 0.19 0.15 -0.72 0.24
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Securities: