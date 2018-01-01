JUST IN
Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Financial Ratios

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Net Interest Income / Total funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non Interest Income / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income / Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Expended / Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Expense / Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Expended / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Expense / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Provisions / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Expended /Interest Earned 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income / Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Credit Deposit Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investment Deposit Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash Deposit Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Advances / Loan Funds (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
